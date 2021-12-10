Women in Gaza seeking dimple surgery to brighten their smiles.

When Shoruk Shaheen looks in the mirror, she likes what she sees, particularly the difference in her face as a result of dimple creation surgery, a popular cosmetic operation in Gaza.

The treatment was performed a month ago at a clinic in central Gaza City by a Palestinian enclave resident who wore white shoes with a Dior emblem and carried a knock-off Louis Vuitton purse.

“If you have a beautiful smile, you are a lovely person,” remarked the 26-year-old communications manager, who admired the new indentation in her left cheek in her mirror.

Dimple surgery is performed all throughout the world, but it is especially popular in Gaza due to its low cost and relative safety.

In Gaza, a very destitute state with a shaky healthcare system that has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007, when Hamas Islamists assumed power, more expensive, riskier procedures are an issue.

According to Shaheen’s surgeon, Jalaa El Talmas, creating an artificial dimple is “extremely straightforward, very easy, very fast” and poses no danger.

Talmas said he uses local anaesthesia on the cheek and mouth before making a small incision in the zygomaticus muscle that runs from the cheekbone to the mouth during the treatment, which takes around 10 minutes.

Talmas said he performs the dimple surgery on several young women per month, with the majority of them requesting it after witnessing the effects on a relative’s friend.

“They think that makes the girl more attractive,” he said of his clients, “when she laughs, when she talks, she becomes more attractive.”

Talmas, who has worked in other parts of the Middle East, feels the treatment is more popular among Gazan women than among other Arab women in the region.

According to medics, Gazan ladies learned about it from women who had traveled to Egypt and the Gulf.

It costs $30-$45 each cheek in the United States, as opposed to thousands in certain Western facilities.

Shaheen began by doing only her left cheek, but she hopes to do the other side as well.

Cosmetic dimple creation, in addition to being inexpensive, does not elicit the snickers that a procedure like breast implants would in a conservative, Islamist-ruled nation.

Shaheen explained that dimples “are not a concern” and that the surgery does not cause social shame.

Doctor Hassan Ali Aljaish told AFP that he saw no problem with an operation that offered "a little enjoyment" to ladies living in a society at the Victoria beauty centre, which overlooks a Gaza City park with manicured rows of palm trees.