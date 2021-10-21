Women Gain Power Without Parity in Iraqi Kurdish City

Kwestan Faraj, the municipal director of Halabja in northeastern Iraq, recalls a day when being a woman saved her life.

Women have reached the highest levels of municipal administration in Halabja, despite the fact that equality may be a long way off for many women in Iraq.

Women hold senior positions in the city of 115,000 people, including mayor, university dean, director of the veterinary department, and health spokeswoman.

It is a significant shift in Iraqi Kurdistan, where public affairs have long been governed by a small group of men.

Women are routinely discriminated against and limited to the private sphere due to tradition and traditional attitudes.

“Climbing the ranks as a woman comes with a lot of sacrifices,” Faraj, 55, told AFP.

Faraj began her political career as a student handing out leaflets against Saddam Hussein’s administration, which carried out an infamous chemical attack on the city soon before the end of the Iran-Iraq war in 1988, when she was a deputy head of the municipality for 15 years.

She remembers an armed man approaching her and demanding that she sign shady paperwork. She flatly refused.

“I was expecting him to whip out his gun and shoot,” she explained.

“He got up and said, ‘I know what I would have done if you weren’t a woman.'”

She claimed that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), one of two political parties in Iraqi Kurdistan, was largely responsible for the push for gender equality in her city.

However, other people argue that the improvements are mostly cosmetic and are intended to hide the failings of public services.

The PUK, a junior partner in the Kurdistan regional government in Arbil, holds the position of regional parliament speaker, which it also gave to a woman, Rewaz Faiq.

Faraj stated that the party “believes in equality between men and women in all spheres.”

“We were able to attain gender equality in administrative jobs in Halabja as a result of this,” stated the municipality’s chief, who has been in office since 2016.

Halabja is proud of having had a female mayor, Adela Khanum, in the early twentieth century. Nuxsha Nasih is the latest addition.

Mahabad Kamil Abdullah, Kurdistan’s first female university dean, is also a member. “When I became president of Halabja University, Islamist parties were among the first to congratulate me,” she claimed.

However, it does not reflect the position of women in Kurdistan as a whole.