Women are the majority in Iceland’s parliament, according to European First.

Iceland became the first country in Europe to have more women in parliament on Sunday, a day after a general election that cast uncertainty on the left-right coalition’s future despite a large majority.

Women won 33 of the 63 seats in the Althing parliament, or 52 percent, according to predictions based on the final results released on Sunday.

According to data gathered by the World Bank, no other European country has more than 50% female legislators, with Sweden coming closest at 47%.

According to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, five other nations have parliaments in which women hold at least half of the seats: Rwanda (61 percent), Cuba (53 percent), Nicaragua (51 percent), Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates (50 percent).

Unlike several other nations, Iceland does not have formal quotas for female representation in parliament, while some political parties do require a certain percentage of female candidates.

The Nordic country has long been a leader in gender equality and women’s rights, topping the World Economic Forum’s most equitable countries ranking for the previous 12 years.

In 1980, Iceland became the first country in the world to elect a female president.

“I am 85 years old, and I have waited my entire life for women to be in the majority… Erdna, a Reykjavik resident, told AFP, “I am really thrilled.”

While Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir’s left-right coalition secured a majority in Saturday’s election, it was unclear whether the three parties would continue to govern as a coalition.

After a decade of political turmoil, the coalition has provided Iceland four years of stability, but Jakobsdottir’s Left-Green Movement has been undermined by its right-wing partners, who both had good showings.

The Left-Green Movement, the conservative Independence Party, and the center-right Progressive Party won 37 of the 63 seats in parliament, up from 33 before to the election.

However, the Left-Green Movement only received eight MPs, three fewer than in 2017, creating doubts about Jakobsdottir’s future as Prime Minister.

The Independence Party, whose leader Bjarni Benediktsson – the current finance minister and a former prime minister – is coveting Jakobsdottir’s job, remained the largest party.

It received nearly a quarter of the vote and retained its 16 seats.

The election’s main winner, though, was the centre-right Progressive Party, which increased its seat count to 13 from five.

It’s possible that the two right-wing parties will join forces after four years of concessions on all sides to keep the coalition together. Brief News from Washington Newsday.