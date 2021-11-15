Women are planning a lawsuit against Qatar for conducting intrusive airport searches.

According to their lawyer, a group of ladies who were subjected to intrusive gynaecological searches at Doha airport will sue Qatari authorities, demanding retribution for an incident that drew international outrage.

Late last year, women on ten Qatar Airways flights from Doha, including 13 Australians, were subjected to the searches as officials looked for the mother of a newborn found abandoned in an airport washroom.

The incident sparked uproar and raised concerns about Qatar’s treatment of women as the Gulf country prepared to host tens of thousands of international tourists for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Damian Sturzaker of Marqu, a Sydney-based firm,