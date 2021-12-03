With this business deal, Trump might make $100 million in no time.

Former President Donald Trump might make more than $100 million if he sells the lease of a historic Washington, D.C. skyscraper to a Miami-based investment group.

According to three people familiar with the conversations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Washington Post, the Trump Organization has signed a contract with CGI Merchant to sell its lease of Washington’s Old Post Office Pavilion for a record-breaking $375 million.

Following the sale, the Trump Organization will be responsible for repaying $170 million in loans to Deutsche Bank, from which it borrowed money to refurbish the historic structure. In addition, the corporation would be required to pay the General Services Administration less than $10 million under a provision that stipulates that the agency receives 15% of any residual earnings from a transaction. That leaves Trump with a possible profit of more than $100 million.

The Trump Organization and the federal government inked a 60-year leasing agreement in 2013 to convert Washington’s historic Old Post Office Pavilion into a 275-room luxury hotel. The corporation invested $217 million to turn the property into a five-star hotel, with $194 million going for redevelopment and $23 million going toward furniture. In October of 2016, it first opened its doors.

Trump’s premium hotel, however, lost more than $70 million when he was in the White House, according to financial data published by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in October.

If the transaction goes through, it will be the highest per-room price paid for a hotel in Washington, D.C., surpassing the $1.3 million per room paid for Rosewood Hotel — originally Capella Hotel Georgetown.

The nature of the 122-year-old structure, as well as its location, may have pushed up the contract price, according to hotel brokers. According to the proposed lease sale, each room at the Old Post Office Pavilion would cost around $1.43 million.

“How frequently do you come across a hotel constructed in the manner that hotel was constructed?” Berkadia Real Estate Advisors’ Dan Hawkins told The Post. “This is pure granite.” It’s in the perfect location between the White House and the Capitol.” In collaboration with Hilton Worldwide, CGI Merchant proposes to rebrand the hotel near the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 12th Street into a Waldorf Astoria.