With the UAE’s visit, Israel holds the largest-ever air force drill.

This week, Israel is staging its largest-ever air force exercise, with participation from many Western countries and India, and the UAE’s air force head is expected to inspect the drills.

The drills “don’t focus on Iran,” according to Amir Lazar, chief of Israeli air force operations, but army officials have acknowledged the Islamic republic remains Israel’s top strategic threat and is at the center of most of its military planning.

Since 2013, Israel has performed “Blue Flag” exercises every two years in the Negev desert.

Last week, some preparatory workouts began.

France, the United States, and Germany are among the countries participating this year, as is the United Kingdom, whose planes flew over Israeli land for the first time since the Jewish state was established in 1948.

The drills, which include more than 70 fighter jets, including Mirage 2000s, Rafales, and F-16s, and around 1,500 troops, are the largest ever staged in Israel, according to Lazar, who spoke to media at the southern Ovda airbase.

The head of the United Arab Emirates air force, Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, arrived in Israel on Monday, according to an Israeli army statement.

Despite the absence of UAE aircraft from the drills, Lazar described the visit of the country’s air force chief as “extremely significant.”

Last year’s agreements, which saw Israel normalize relations with a number of Arab countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco, “opened up a multitude of prospects,” according to Lazar.

He added that Israel “looked forward to hosting the Emirates air force” in the future.

Concerns about Iran, a mutual foe, were widely cited as a reason in the UAE’s decision to support Israel.

The “Blue Flag” exercises, according to Lazar, were designed in part to synchronize different types of aircraft operated by different countries in order to fight armed drones and other threats.

Aside from Iran’s nuclear program, Israel has tried to raise awareness about a fleet of drones it believes Tehran is sending to its proxies around the Middle East, including Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon.

Iran is concentrating on “creating an army of unmanned aerial vehicles,” according to Lazar.

He added that the nations participating in the drill might “someday” be “operating together” to tackle the Iranian threat.

Iran and Israel have recently traded harsh words in the context of efforts to resurrect discussions on a nuclear deal between Iran and international powers.