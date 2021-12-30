With the threat of a lawsuit, the Turkish Lira Crisis becomes political.

On Thursday, Turkey’s currency crisis became more political after a top minister urged citizens to sue economists who commented on the lira’s decline on social media.

Following the banking regulator’s decision to file complaints against more than 20 people, including a former central bank governor, late Wednesday, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati made some unusual comments.

From the beginning of November to the moment President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced new currency support measures last week, Turkey’s battered currency went into a tailspin, losing over half its value.

Analysts attribute the declines to Erdogan’s unconventional decision to combat inflation by orchestrating sharp interest rate cuts, which is the polar opposite of what most countries do in similar circumstances.

The criminal complaint was filed against journalists and economists who predicted that the lira would continue to fall until Erdogan changed his policy course dramatically.

The commentators, according to Nebati, are engaging in “psychological warfare” by urging Turks to buy gold and dollars in order to protect their savings from further lira depreciation.

In a wide-ranging interview with CNN Turk, Nebati advised residents to “file a lawsuit against anyone who misleads you.”

“Let the tiny investor who loses sue the person who deceived them.”

Former central bank chief Durmus Yilmaz, who is now a parliament member for the nationalist opposition Iyi Parti (Good Party), and economist Guldem Atabay are among the Turks named in the criminal complaint.

Yilmaz was dubbed “the best governor during my stint covering Turkey” by BlueBay Asset Management emerging markets economist Timothy Ash.

Between 2006 and 2011, Yilmaz led the policy-making bank when Turkey was still a foreign investor’s darling.

“Guldem Atabay is a fantastic economist who is doing her best to cover Turkey,” Ash added.

The uproar comes as Erdogan’s government prepares to unveil new legislation aimed at tightening government controls over social media ahead of an election due in the next 18 months.

Turkey has used the threat of severe penalties to compel Twitter and other social media platforms to appoint local representatives who can quickly carry out court orders to remove offensive content.

On Thursday, Yilmaz maintained his assaults on Erdogan’s team, mocking the finance minister’s claim that the US Federal Reserve is controlled by “five families” and lacks actual independence.

Yilmaz wrote, “I swear, we are so tired of this.”