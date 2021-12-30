With the threat of a lawsuit, the Turkish Lira Crisis becomes political.

On Thursday, Turkey’s currency crisis became more politicized after a top official urged citizens to sue economists who comment on the lira’s decline on social media.

Following the banking regulator’s decision to file complaints against more than 20 people, including a former central bank governor, late Wednesday, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati made some unexpected remarks.

From the beginning of November to the moment President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced new currency support measures last week, Turkey’s battered currency went into a tailspin, losing over half its value.

Analysts attribute the declines to Erdogan’s unconventional decision to combat inflation by coordinating fast interest rate cuts, which is the polar opposite of what most countries do in comparable circumstances.

The criminal accusation was directed at journalists and economists who predicted that the lira would continue to decline until Erdogan changed his policy direction dramatically.

Nebati accused the commentators of engaging in “psychological warfare” by advising Turks to acquire gold and dollars to protect their investments from future currency depreciation.

In a wide-ranging interview with CNN Turk, Nebati advised residents to “file a lawsuit against anyone who misleads you.”

“Let the tiny investor who loses sue the person who deceived them.”

Former central bank chief Durmus Yilmaz, who is now a parliament member for the nationalist opposition Iyi Parti (Good Party), and economist Guldem Atabay are among the Turks mentioned in the criminal case.

Yilmaz was dubbed “the best governor during my period covering Turkey” by BlueBay Asset Management emerging markets economist Timothy Ash.

Between 2006 and 2011, Yilmaz led the policy-making bank while Turkey was still a foreign investor’s favorite.

“Guldem Atabay is a fantastic economist who is doing her best to cover Turkey,” Ash continued.

The uproar comes as Erdogan’s government prepares to announce new legislation aimed at tightening government controls over social media ahead of an election anticipated in the next 18 months.

Turkey has used the prospect of severe penalties to compel Twitter and other social media platforms to appoint local representatives who can promptly carry out court orders to remove offensive content.

On Thursday, Yilmaz maintained his assaults on Erdogan’s team, mocking the finance minister’s claim that the US Federal Reserve is controlled by “five families” and lacks actual independence.

Yilmaz wrote, “I swear, we are so tired of this.”

On Thursday, Mustafa Sonmez, an economist and journalist, filed his own complaint against Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor and the banking regulator for publicly naming him in a news release.

