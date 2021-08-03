With the purchase of a US firm, Sanofi expands its MRNA drive.

Sanofi, the French pharmaceutical giant that has lagged behind competitors in manufacturing next generation mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired a US startup that specializes in the technology.

Sanofi will pay $3.2 billion (2.7 billion euros) for Translate Bio, with whom it has been collaborating on the development of an mRNA Covid jab.

Sanofi was left in the dust in the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine by 2020, as rivals Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna took advantage of cutting-edge mRNA technology to develop vaccines in record speed.

It announced in late June that it would invest two billion euros in the technology by establishing a “centre of excellence” with 400 employees at its facilities in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Marcy-L’Etoile, near Lyon, France.

Messenger RNA technology teaches the immune system to recognize the real virus by giving human cells the genetic instructions to manufacture a coronavirus surface protein.

Making a conventional vaccination is a more time-consuming process that typically includes creating a pathogen that has been weakened.

Sanofi, which took the usual way at first, is still trying to catch up in the massive market for Covid vaccines.

Sanofi’s coronavirus vaccine, developed in collaboration with British firm GSK, was only given a “rolling assessment” by the European Medicines Agency on July 20.

Sanofi said it was betting on the new technology beyond the coronavirus pandemic with Translate Bio, based in Lexington, Massachusetts, on which it has been working on generating an mRNA vaccine.

“In addition to vaccines, our ambition is to harness the potential of mRNA in other strategic areas such as immunology, oncology, and rare diseases,” Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said in a statement.

Sanofi isn’t the only company with such goals.

BioNTech, which collaborated with Pfizer to develop the coronavirus vaccine, stated in July that it would begin testing a malaria vaccine based on the mRNA breakthrough technology.