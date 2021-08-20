With the outcome of the airlift uncertain, revenge fears are growing in Afghanistan.

Fears that the Taliban are breaking their pledges to pardon opponents and their families in Afghanistan became further on Friday, with thousands facing a difficult decision to exit the country as under-fire US President Joe Biden warned he couldn’t guarantee the airlift’s eventual outcome.

Images of little children being carried by foreign soldiers have highlighted the misery of tens of thousands of Afghans who fear life under the Islamist extremists and have been trying to flee since the Taliban seized control of Kabul on Sunday.

The US and its allies were about two weeks away from finishing their withdrawal from the country when they launched their surprise onslaught.

Human rights groups have urged US President Joe Biden to extend an August 31 deadline for American forces to leave Kabul, as they are preparing to evacuate the city’s airport.

Faced with criticism for his country’s response to the Taliban takeover, Biden said in a televised address that he believes he can get all Americans out by the deadline, but that “we’re going to make that decision as we go.”

Biden stated, “This is one of the largest and most complex airlifts in history.” “I can’t guarantee what the end result will be.”

However, unless flights from Kabul are increased, the most vulnerable Afghans would not be able to leave before the end of the month, according to Sarah Holewinski, head of Human Rights Watch’s Washington bureau.

Men, women, and children throng outside the airport’s concrete walls, hoping for a better future.

A warning shot was fired by a US soldier, and film from the NGO Rise to Peace showed tear gas in the air.

According to the White House, about 13,000 people have left on American military planes in less than a week, but Biden emphasized that the US government has no idea how many of its countrymen are still in Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

British, Turkish, French, and other European military forces have also been sent to Kabul as part of the airlift involving Afghan friends and foreigners.

However, the operation is still risky and logistically challenging.

Overcrowding at a staging site in the Gulf emirate of Qatar caused evacuation planes to be halted for several hours, but they resumed after several hours, according to the Pentagon.

Afghans at Kabul airport carry a wailing infant over a crowd and transfer it to a US soldier, who pulls the youngster to safety over barbed wire in a video that has been viewed over two million times on social media. Brief News from Washington Newsday.