With the new settlement, Amazon workers will have more power to organize.

The National Labor Relations Board and Amazon reached an agreement on Wednesday that makes it easier for Amazon employees to form unions.

Unnamed Amazon employees said that the business hampered their capacity to organize.

Amazon employees in the United States continue to campaign for unionization, but the online retailer has made it tough for them to do so. Previously, Amazon told the International Business Times that while it supports its employees’ ability to form unions, it does not believe that unions are the ideal solution.

“We don’t believe that unions are the greatest solution for our employees as a corporation.” Every day, we encourage individuals to uncover ways to improve their employment, and when they do, we want to act promptly to implement those changes. “With unions in the middle, that type of continual improvement is tougher to achieve swiftly and nimbly,” Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesman, stated in an email.

In recent weeks and months, unions around the country have gone on strike to demand more from their bosses, with different degrees of success. In terms of wages, working conditions, and benefits, unions have been able to demand more from their employers.

According to various accounts, Amazon has played a crucial role in preventing unionization at multiple facilities across the country. The organization has also been in the news due to the appalling working conditions its employees face.

Amazon has agreed not to do anything to prevent employees from “forming, joining, or assisting a union, choosing a representative to bargain with us on your behalf, acting together with other employees for your benefit and protection, or choosing not to engage in any of these protected activities” under the terms of the agreement.

Amazon also promises not to retaliate against any employee who participates in the activities listed above.