With ‘The Crown,’ Netflix finally aims for TV’s top prize at the Emmys in person.

Netflix is expected to win television’s most prestigious award. The Crown, a critically acclaimed British royal drama, will compete against “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” at an Emmys ceremony in front of a reduced live audience on Sunday.

Netflix has never won for best drama, best comedy, or best limited series at the small-screen counterpart of the Oscars, despite turning the whole TV landscape upside-down since its innovative online platform started in 2007.

“It feels like ‘The Crown’ has finally arrived at the point when it will have its moment,” Variety awards editor Clayton Davis told AFP.

“This will be Netflix’s first major series win.”

The streaming giant is betting on the highly popular “The Queen’s Gambit” in addition to “The Crown,” which is in its fourth season and follows the ill-fated marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

That show, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a bright but tormented chess prodigy, sent chessboard sales surging around the world, and is the frontrunner to win top honors in the very competitive limited series area – for shows that last less than one season.

With nominations for everything from Regency romp “Bridgerton” to environmental documentary “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet” – as well as 34 Emmys won in technical categories announced ahead of Sunday’s gala – Netflix could be on the verge of setting a new record.

“What we’re seeing right now is Netflix breaking through. “They’ve always done well with nominations, but never with the final tally,” Deadline columnist Pete Hammond explained.

He told AFP, “This is a turning point for them.”

Disney+, the new kid on the TV streaming block in just its second year, will almost certainly wreck the party by sending beloved big-screen characters from “Star Wars” and Marvel blockbusters to the Emmys party.

Along with rival drama “The Crown,” “The Mandalorian” topped the total nominations count with Baby Yoda and a digitally de-aged Luke Skywalker.

The other outside candidate for outstanding drama is Billy Porter’s LGBTQ-focused show “Pose,” which has created a dazzling Emmys campaign for its final season, which explores New York’s underground ballroom culture in the 1980s.

The zany sitcom-inspired Marvel superhero show “WandaVision” has surpassed all critical expectations in the limited series competition.

The category also includes “Mare of Easttown,” a small-town police thriller starring Kate Winslet, and “I May Destroy You,” a British breakout series about the aftermath of a rape, both from perennial Emmys behemoth HBO.

