With the acquisition of Wolt, DoorDash is aiming for Europe.

DoorDash has expanded its menu by purchasing Wolt, a Finnish food delivery company, in an all-stock deal worth $8.1 billion, the company revealed Tuesday.

The announcement came on the same day that DoorDash announced a 45 percent increase in revenue to $1.3 billion in the most recent quarter, but a more than doubled loss to $101 million when compared to the same period last year.

In a statement, DoorDash co-founder and CEO Tony Xu said, “DoorDash and Wolt share a mission to establish a worldwide platform for local commerce that strengthens the communities we operate in.”

We believe that by combining forces, we will be able to speed product development, focus more on each of our areas, and better the value we deliver to consumers, merchants, Dashers, and couriers all around the world.”

Following the announcement, shares of DoorDash, based in San Francisco, jumped more than 19% to $229 in after-market dealings.

According to the firms, Wolt employs over 4,000 people in a global operation that covers 23 nations.

Wolt, based in Helsinki, was founded in 2014 and allows users to have meals, groceries, and other items delivered to their homes or businesses.

“While we originated from a small home nation and had to learn the art of expanding very early on, DoorDash has established a great business in one of the world’s most significant marketplaces,” said Wolt co-founder and CEO Miki Kuusi.

Kuusi will manage a DoorDash International business after the deal closes, reporting to Xu.

Executives at DoorDash aim to make significant investments in the company’s global operations.

According to the earnings report, the number of DoorDash orders increased 47 percent year over year to 347 million in the most recent quarter, with the rate “significantly quicker” worldwide.

DoorDash began operations in January 2013, with a website that displayed menus from eateries in Palo Alto, California.

In Australia, Canada, Japan, and the United States, the corporation now has legions of delivery employees in over 7,000 cities.

DoorDash has been expanding its delivery service beyond restaurant meals to include other types of retailers.