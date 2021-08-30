With the acquisition of Primephonic, Apple is planning a classical music app.

Apple announced on Monday that it will purchase Primephonic, a classical music streaming service, and will build a specialized app for the genre.

Apple did not say how much it paid for Primephonic in Europe, but the company acknowledged that it will be part of the iPhone maker’s music service.

The Primephonic team stated in the post, “We felt obliged to establish a streaming service that actually gets classical right – so that’s what we did over the previous three years.”

“However, in order to properly realize the next part of our mission, we must make our classical streaming expertise available to millions of listeners around the world.”

According to the firms, Primephonic will go offline on September 7th, with users receiving six months of free Apple Music.

Apple Music vice president Oliver Schusser remarked, “We love and respect classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical fans.”

“Together, we’re delivering exciting new classical features to Apple Music, and we’ll give a dedicated classical experience that will genuinely be the greatest in the world in the not-too-distant future.”

According to the firms, Apple Music will include Primephonic technology into a specialized classical music app that will be released next year.

In a joint statement, Primephonic co-founder and CEO Thomas Steffens said, “Bringing the finest of Primephonic to Apple Music customers is a fantastic development for the classical music industry.”

“We have the opportunity to introduce classical music to a wider audience and connect a new generation of musicians with a new generation of listeners.”

The purchase comes as Apple, located in Silicon Valley, defends its dominance of the App Store, which serves as the primary portal for digital content onto iPhones and other Apple devices.