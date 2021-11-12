With the acquisition of Findaway, Spotify ups the ante on audiobooks.

Spotify, the Swedish music streaming service, announced Thursday that it had acquired audiobook distributor Findaway as part of its diversification strategy.

Findaway, which was founded in 2005, claims to have the world’s largest audiobook inventory and operates as a distributor for major corporations like Apple, Google, and Amazon’s Audible.

The Solon, Ohio-based company also supplies audio content for production and editing.

According to research firm Omdia, global audio book sales are predicted to reach $4.8 billion in 2021 and treble to $9.3 billion by 2026.

The acquisition of Findaway is scheduled to be completed before the end of the year. A price has yet to be determined.

Spotify’s acquisition will help the company speed its “presence in the audiobook area and will allow us more swiftly accomplish that aim,” according to Gustav Soderstrom, the company’s chief research and development officer.

The purchase will enable Spotify to “revolutionize the audiobook market like we did with music and podcasts,” he said, adding that it will help the firm “revolutionize the audiobook space as we did with music and podcasts.”

Spotify has made considerable gains into the audiobook market in the past, and it already has a large number of titles that aren’t offered separately on its site.

The firm released a free audio version of the first volume of “Harry Potter” in 2020, which was read by actors such Daniel Radcliffe, who played the bespectacled young wizard in the film.

Apart from diversification, the acquisition strengthens Spotify’s position against key competitors such as Apple and Amazon, who both sell audiobooks.