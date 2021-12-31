With the 4th Covid Jabs For Vulnerable, Israel ‘Leads The Way.’

Israel became one of the first countries to begin administering fourth Covid vaccination doses to patients with low immunity on Friday, in the aim of combating a case surge caused by the Omicron variety.

The attempt comes almost exactly a year after Israel launched a large immunization campaign based on a data-sharing agreement with Pfizer, a US pharmaceutical company.

On the same day that officials announced more than 4,000 new instances of the disease, Israel’s health ministry allowed administering a fourth injection to immunocompromised persons, the country’s health ministry approved giving a fourth shot to immunocompromised people.

At Sheba hospital in Ramat Gan, outside Tel Aviv, where health personnel received test injections this week, heart transplant patients were among the first to receive the additional shots.

“With the third dose, we saw good results with very minor side effects such as light, localized soreness. We can’t wait to see how this fourth dose turns out “Galia Rahav, a doctor, agreed.

It would “improve protection against coronavirus,” according to cardiologist Yael Peled.

Residents of senior homes and geriatric patients were added to the list of people who could receive the fourth dose on Friday in Israel.

“This decision was made out of fear of an increase in incidents of contamination in such institutions, putting the health of these persons at jeopardy,” the ministry stated.

Israel, which was one of the first countries in the world to give a third shot to the general public, will be a trailblazer for the fourth shot, according to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“Israel will lead the way in giving the Israeli people a fourth vaccine,” he stated.

More over four million Israelis, out of a total population of 9.2 million, have received three coronavirus vaccination doses.

An Israeli El Al plane flew in from Belgium on Thursday with a cargo of Pfizer’s anti-Covid tablet, Paxlovid, on another front in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Chile has declared that it will begin offering a fourth injection to at-risk persons in February, while health officials in the United Kingdom and Germany are considering doing the same.