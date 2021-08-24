With Shopify, TikTok will be able to offer in-app shopping.

In a partnership with e-commerce platform Shopify, TikTok announced intentions to allow users to buy things while using the video-sharing app.

In the coming weeks, the fast-growing social media app will begin piloting TikTok Shopping with a number of Shopify retailers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

“TikTok Shopping will introduce new features that will assist Shopify merchants in creating engaging, organic content that will direct consumers directly to their online store for checkout, making it simple for people to explore and buy the products they discover on TikTok,” according to a statement from the app, which is owned by China-based ByteDance.

“TikTok is uniquely located at the center of content and commerce,” said Blake Chandlee, head of global business solutions at TikTok. “These new solutions make it even easier for businesses of all kinds to create engaging content that drives consumers directly to the digital point of purchase.”

The agreement would assist increase platform “creators” who promote things online, according to Shopify president Harley Finkelstein, by “allowing new in-app purchasing experiences and product discovery on TikTok for the first time.”

He stated, “Shopify is powering the creator economy on one of the world’s fastest-growing social and entertainment platforms.” “We’re looking forward to assisting the next generation of entrepreneurs in connecting with their target audiences.”

According to the research firm eMarketer, “social commerce” is predicted to be worth $36 billion in the United States this year.

According to an eMarketer analysis, Facebook is the market leader in this area, with an expected 56 million US residents completing at least one purchase on the social media platform this year.

Last year, former President Donald Trump put pressure on TikTok, claiming that the company posed a national security concern because to its ties to China.

Instead of banning TikTok or forcing a sale to US investors, Joe Biden’s administration ordered a national security study of foreign-controlled platforms.