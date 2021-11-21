With post-war reconstruction, Egypt brings Gaza back to life.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-posters Sisi’s adorn a construction site in the war-torn Gaza Strip, where laborers and bulldozers are hard at work.

Egypt is making its presence felt in the neighboring Palestinian enclave again after years of retreat, emerging as a crucial beneficiary in the aftermath of the most recent wave of conflict between Hamas and Israel in May.

Several Egyptian workmen crossed the border in the weeks after the deadly clashes to lay down a beachfront road in Gaza’s northern city of Beit Lahya.

“The president has given orders to rebuild the Gaza Strip. Around 70 engineers, public servants, lorry drivers, mechanics, and employees make up our team “said a worker who did not want to be identified.

He went on to say that he was “pleased to assist Palestine.”

Egypt helped behind the scenes to arrange a ceasefire during the 11-day confrontation between Israel and armed Islamist factions in Gaza in May, the deadliest since 2014.

Cairo has also promised a $500 million plan to rebuild the enclave on the Egyptian-Israeli border.

Relations between Cairo and Hamas, an offshoot of Egypt’s longstanding Islamist opposition Muslim Brotherhood, have been strained since the military removal of late President Mohamed Morsi, who was also a Brotherhood member, in 2013.

According to Palestinian economist Omar Shaban, the sight of Egyptian laborers renovating Gaza while Egypt invests millions in the enclave was “unexpected, inconceivable.”

“Egypt and Hamas are not buddies,” he said in his office in Al-Rimal, a Gaza district that was extensively bombarded by Israel in May.

“Egypt wants to keep the cease-fire going by participating in post-war rehabilitation operations.”

Hamas is in severe need of foreign reconstruction aid, and good relations with Egypt are a plus because Egypt controls the Rafah border, which is sometimes the only way to get much-needed construction materials into the enclave.

Meanwhile, Egypt “understands that it doesn’t have a lot of options” in Gaza, where Hamas continues to hold power nearly 15 years after gaining power from Fatah and despite four wars with Israel, Shaban added.

Qatar has become the primary source of aid to the impoverished region in recent years, but the flow of funds came to a halt following the May conflict.

The oil-rich Gulf state, which is sympathetic to the Muslim Brotherhood and its offshoots, has given needy people tens of millions of dollars in help. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.