With opening gains, Asia’s markets follow Wall Street’s lead.

As anxieties over the Omicron coronavirus type faded, Asian stocks rose broadly in early Thursday trade, following another strong lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was up 1.02 percent, while Tokyo fell into negative territory.

Investors are bullish about the outlook in the run-up to Christmas after a rollercoaster ride when Omicron initially emerged last month.

BioNTech and Pfizer have indicated that a third dose of their vaccine is necessary to protect against the new strain, and that two doses will leave Omicron “insufficiently neutralized.”

According to Patrick J. O’Hare of Briefing.com, the new information regarding the variation is expected to refocus the market’s attention on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy move.

“After all, if Omicron isn’t the destructive force some speculated it might be, economic activity should continue to recover at a decent pace, indicating that the Fed’s policy rate shouldn’t be stuck at the zero bound for much longer,” he said.

Investors will be watching Friday’s US consumer price index data as the Federal Reserve prepares for a policy meeting next week. The central bank has expressed concern about rising inflation, which could lead to several rate hikes next year.

On Bloomberg Television, Frances Stacy, portfolio strategist at Optimal Capital, said, “We’re expecting to maybe see a surge in volatility even if the market continues higher around those events next week.”

“Many of the catalysts that propelled Covid’s growth are slowing. Then there’s the possibility of the Fed tapering into a slowing economy.” Shanghai and Shenzhen were up in mainland China.

Jakarta, Singapore, and Seoul were all somewhat higher, while Wellington was down little.

Even China’s ongoing debt crisis in the property industry does not seem to have harmed confidence.

Evergrande missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors on Tuesday, raising the risk of a default as the company prepares for a government-backed restructuring.

The next day, just before the opening bell, another property firm, Kaisa, halted trading.

“Evergrande’s failure to complete bond repayments frightened global markets a few months ago, leading to speculation of a potential property and banking system collapse in China,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“Now it appears that markets have just accepted the possibility of Evergrande’s demise and there is no fear.”

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.3 percent in New York on Wednesday