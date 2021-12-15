With ‘No Way Home,’ can Spider-Man be able to save Hollywood?

With great power comes great responsibility, and Spider-Man is once again being called upon to save Hollywood and movie theaters, with experts speculating on the epidemic era’s first probable billion-dollar hit.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which opens in theaters on Friday, is expected to do well at the box office, with some estimates putting the opening weekend in North America at $150 million or higher.

Despite the slow recovery of movie theaters this year, that would be Hollywood’s most successful opening since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in the heady days before the pandemic in December 2019.

Since then, no film has made more than $100 million in its first weekend.

“It’s been one stride ahead, two steps back for the sector all year,” said Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

“‘Spider- Man’s’ performance is really crucial.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is Tom Holland’s third solo adventure as the enormously famous character, which has previously been played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

When it comes to large apertures, the webslinger is a pro.

In 2002, the first “Spider-Man” picture, starring Tobey Maguire, became the first film in cinema history to gross more than $100 million in its opening weekend.

Holland gushed about the film’s “nostalgia, the conclusion of three franchises, the celebration of cinema” on the red carpet at the world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

The plot begins up immediately after the events of 2019’s “Far From Home,” in which the villainous Mysterio publicly unmasked Peter Parker.

With the help of another well-known Marvel movie character, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Parker tries to reclaim his obscurity.

“Really, Batman, Superman, and the X-Men are the only other series that have gotten this far — this is the ninth episode,” said Franchise Entertainment Research analyst David A. Gross.

“It’s simply enormously popular. As a result, we’re in for a tremendous weekend.” Despite the fact that 2021 is on track to nearly double the box office take of last year’s annus horribilis, there have been more flops than hits.

Films aimed at a more mature audience, such as Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” from last weekend, have largely underperformed.

Even the usually dependable Marvel superhero franchise has faltered, following an unparalleled run of billion-dollar-grossing films that culminated with 2019’s temporary record-breaking “Avengers: Endgame.”

Recent episodes with poor reviews, such as “Eternals,” opened to approximately $70 million, a pittance by Marvel’s standards.

While Disney owns the film rights to the majority of Marvel characters, Sony owns the Spider-Man franchise.

