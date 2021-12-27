With key wickets from Labuschagne and Smith, England fights back.

On a day clouded by four positive Covid cases within their camp, England took the important wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to give themselves a fighting chance in the third Ashes Test on Monday.

Australia were 131 for four at lunch on day two in Melbourne, with Marcus Harris unbroken on 48 and Travis Head not out 11, but 54 runs behind England’s first-innings 185.

After devastating defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, England needs to win to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia needing only a draw to keep the urn.

The visitors had collapsed in the final session of the first day, with Australia surviving 16 overs to reach stumps on 61 for one, with dangerman David Warner dismissed for 38 by Jimmy Anderson.

Harris restarted on 20 with nightwatchman Nathan Lyon failing to score, under pressure after a disappointing series so far.

After Covid drama in the England camp, the team was compelled to undertake urgent quick antigen testing as they were ready to leave for the MCG, play began half an hour late.

All of the players tested negative, but two members of the support staff and two members of their families tested positive and are being isolated.

A member of Channel Seven’s broadcast crew was also found to be positive.

The second Test in Adelaide was marred by the Coronavirus, with Australian skipper Pat Cummins being ruled out just before the start due to close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

Lyon didn’t last long when play resumed on day two in Melbourne, hitting a breezy ten before pushing at a full-length Ollie Robinson delivery that grabbed a thick edge and went to Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Harris smashed an early boundary off Anderson, but he was cautious, knowing that his spot in the Australia team was in jeopardy.

After being ruled out lbw on 36, he was allowed a review decision, but replays showed he clearly got bat to ball.

After his century in Adelaide, Labuschagne, the new number one Test batsman, suffered a rare setback, edging to England captain Joe Root at slip on one in a crucial moment for England.

Smith, who had a let-off on one when Buttler got his fingertips to an inside edge off Anderson, was joined by Harris.

Smith rode his luck before Anderson was rewarded after his outstanding bowling performance by dismissing him for 16 runs.