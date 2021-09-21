With its purchase of a building in New York City, Google makes the largest office building purchase since the pandemic began.

Google Inc. announced the largest purchase of an office building by a firm since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. The corporation said in a blog post that it would spend $2.1 billion on a New York City office building as part of its aspirations to expand its footprint in the Big Apple.

“For more than 20 years, Google has been lucky to call New York City home…

The vitality, creativity, and world-class talent of New York are what keep us rooted here, according to Google. “That is why, today, we are expanding our commitment to New York by announcing our intention to purchase the St. John’s Terminal in Manhattan for $2.1 billion, which will serve as the centerpiece of our new Hudson Square campus.

The COVID-19 problem has slashed demand for office buildings in the United States, causing prices to plummet. Stay-at-home orders and remote working arrangements have resulted in an increase in vacancies in buildings across the country, and the introduction of the Delta version has compounded the problem.

While some companies are putting plans in place to get employees back to work, others are deferring returns until 2022. Google, for example, has stated that its workers can work from home until January.

Google made a point of emphasizing the benefits that its growth will bring to the local community. This has included donating certifications to the State University of New York’s SUNY For All programs, gifts to New York-based NGOs, and plans to recruit in locations such as New York to establish a more diverse workforce. The corporation also promises to offset the new building’s carbon footprint, which would align with the state and city’s own climate targets.

Officials in New York have applauded Google’s plan to extend its presence in the city. Governor Kathy Hochul applauded the decision, calling it “yet another sign that New York’s economy is recovering and rebuilding.” Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the agreement, saying it will “ensure that New York stays a worldwide leader in technology as well as a city where people want to live and work.”

Oxford Properties is selling the new building, and the sale is expected to finish in the first quarter of 2022. The structure will not be operational until mid-2023. Brief News from Washington Newsday.