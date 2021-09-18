With inventory competition, big box retailers are preparing for a “far bigger” holiday season.

Many companies are preparing for what is expected to be a high demand holiday season, with retailers counting on a bigger and better Christmas season than 2020. Of course, they’re gearing up for more than just sales of the season’s top toys and electronics this year, as the competition to have the most overall product inventory is heating up.

Big box stores such as Best Buy, Target, Walmart, BJ’s, and Kohl’s are all jockeying to come out on top during a crucial fourth quarter, according to The Wall Street Journal, following pandemic-depressed levels in 2020 and factory shutdowns and shipping bottlenecks that have been causing some headaches when it comes to items still being in stock.

Retailers, who will have a significant supply advantage over smaller businesses, are all pushing to get more goods after their inventories all suffered this year as a result of less ordering during the early months of the pandemic and supply-chain backups, which have resulted in empty shelves and higher prices due to inflation. Inventory levels are beginning to rise from their lowest levels in nearly 30 years, indicating that the aggressive approach is succeeding.

Walmart, for example, has recovered by employing strategies such as chartering their own ships to avoid bottlenecks experienced by other ocean shippers. According to a spokeswoman for the company, stocks in U.S. stores fell 4.6 percent between the second quarters of 2021 and 2020, but consolidated inventories grew 16 percent year over year and 8 percent from the same quarter in 2019. The entire value of inventories was roughly $47.8 billion.

Target, its biggest competition, had inventory surge about $11.3 billion in the most recent quarter, a more than 26 percent increase over the same period a year ago.

While there is some risk in trying to raise inventories, the benefits of enhanced Christmas sales predictions outweigh the dangers, even if shutdowns are reintroduced.

Rod Sides, head of Deloitte LLP’s U.S. retail and distribution group, said, “I think the bigger danger is not having enough inventory versus having too much.” “We anticipate a significantly larger holiday season.”

While the holiday season may provide shops with a much-needed boost in sales and inventory, the COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on the typical holiday season. Big-box businesses like Target and Walmart aren’t the only ones. Brief News from Washington Newsday.