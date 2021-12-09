With broad gains, Asia’s markets follow Wall Street’s lead.

As anxieties over the Omicron coronavirus type faded, Asian stocks rose broadly in Thursday trade, following another strong lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong rose 1.05 percent, while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.47 percent to 28,725.47.

Investors are bullish about the outlook in the run-up to Christmas after a rollercoaster ride when Omicron initially emerged last month.

BioNTech and Pfizer, two pharmaceutical companies, have stated that a third dose of their vaccine is successful in protecting against the new strain.

“Comments from big pharma suggesting boosters were the answer kept the omicron-is-mild trade alive,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

According to Patrick J. O’Hare of Briefing.com, the new information regarding the variation is expected to refocus the market’s attention on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy move.

“After all, if Omicron isn’t the destructive force some speculated it might be, economic activity should continue to recover at a decent pace, indicating that the Fed’s policy rate shouldn’t be stuck at the zero bound for much longer,” he said.

Investors will be watching Friday’s US consumer price index data ahead of a Fed policy meeting next week, since the central bank has expressed concern about rising inflation, which could lead to multiple rate hikes next year.

On Bloomberg Television, Frances Stacy, portfolio strategist at Optimal Capital, said, “We’re expecting to maybe see a surge in volatility even if the market continues higher around those events next week.”

“Many of the catalysts that propelled Covid’s growth are slowing. Then there’s the possibility of the Fed tapering into a slowing economy.” Jakarta, Singapore, and Seoul were all somewhat higher, while Wellington was down little. Manila’s stock increased by more than 1%.

Shanghai and Shenzhen were up in mainland China, which posted the highest level of consumer inflation in almost a year for November.

The consumer price index, which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, fell to 2.3 percent year on year, while the producer price index, which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, fell to a still-high 12.9 percent.

“This doesn’t speak good for the next several months,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, “given how PPI tends to front run the CPI data, not only in China, but all around the world.”

"Another source of concern is the rise in food prices.