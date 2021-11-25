With Boosters and Jabs for Kids, Europe scrambles for Covid control.

Europe struggled to recover control of a resurgent coronavirus, with governments urging boosters and vaccinations for young children as a sign of growing concern over their inability to halt the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 1.5 million people across the continent.

Surgeing cases and the approaching winter threaten to erase hard-won achievements against the virus over the summer. Berlin, Paris, and Prague are among the capitals considering stronger Covid restrictions and expanding immunization campaigns.

The discovery of a new and worrying strain in South Africa served as a sharp reminder that the struggle against Covid-19 is far from over.

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for tighter regulations, while France increased booster vaccinations and the European Union’s pharmaceuticals agency approved a vaccine for five-year-olds.

Even countries with reasonably high vaccination rates are now warily eyeing the approaching winter and considering reintroducing or even increasing Covid precautions that were just recently lifted.

Merkel urged the country’s new administration to act quickly and decisively as the country recorded 351 Covid fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 100,000 since the pandemic began.

Merkel encouraged her successor government to impose “greater contact restrictions,” warning that “every day matters.”

“We must be extremely cautious to avoid overcrowding in our hospitals,” she stated.

As a result of the overcrowding in some clinics in Germany, the country has forced to seek assistance from hospitals throughout the EU.

Before using public transportation or entering businesses, people must show proof that they have been vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19, or have recently tested negative.

Several of the hardest-hit towns have gone even further, canceling Christmas markets and prohibiting unvaccinated people from entering pubs, gyms, and recreational facilities.

Even while new cases reached a seven-month high on Wednesday, Germany’s Covid-19 crisis has been blamed in part on the country’s low vaccination rate of roughly 69 percent, compared to other Western European countries such as France, where it is 75 percent.

Supply and logistics issues have hampered a German booster shot program.

Covid-19 booster shots, which were previously exclusively given to persons over 65 or with health concerns, will be available to all adults starting this weekend, according to Paris Health Minister Olivier Veran.

People above the age of 18 will have to produce confirmation of a top-up immunization dosage starting January 15. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.