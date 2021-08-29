With Barty leading the top rivals, Osaka defends her US Open title.

The year’s final Grand Slam begins Monday, with top-ranked Wimbledon winner Ashleigh Barty leading a slew of challengers, with defending champion Naomi Osaka seeking her third championship in four tries.

What remains to be seen is if Osaka can reclaim the dominant form that saw her win the past two Grand Slam events in which she competed to the end.

The 23-year-old Japanese star lighted the Olympic cauldron at the Tokyo Games, but has only played two matches since then in preparation for the Open.

“I know I haven’t played a lot of games. “I know I haven’t even made it to the quarter-finals,” Osaka admitted.

“Actually, I’m quite pleased with how I’m performing… I’m comfortable with where I’m at right now. Of course, I’m not promising that I’ll be fantastic here. I’m the kind of person that just plays one match at a time.

“I’m hoping that all works out in the end.”

After being fined for not speaking to reporters after her first match, Osaka withdrew from the French Open, claiming that it had harmed her mental health. She subsequently missed Wimbledon in favor of a US Open warm-up in Cincinnati, where she chatted with the press after each match.

Osaka explained, “I felt that it was something I needed to do for me.” “I’m proud of what I accomplished, and I believe it was necessary.”

Last year, Osaka won the US Open by defeating Victoria Azarenka in the final, becoming the first woman to win the US Open from a set down since 1994.

At this year’s Australian Open, Osaka saved match points against Garbine Muguruza of Spain in the fourth round, then upset Serena Williams of the United States in the semi-finals before defeating Jen Brady in the final.

Osaka, ranked third, has reached her first four Grand Slam finals, following only Roger Federer’s seven-match winning streak and Monica Seles’ six-match winning streak in the Open Era (since 1968).

This year, she will compete in New York versus Czech Marie Bouzkova. Osaka might face Coco Gauff in the fourth round, Ukraine’s fifth seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals, and Belarus’ second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Barty, who is in her 83rd week at the top of the world rankings, has won both Wimbledon and Cincinnati, putting her in excellent condition heading into the Flushing Meadows fortnight.

The 25-year-old Australian’s 2021 titles include Miami, Melbourne, and Stuttgart, bringing her total to 13 during her career.

“I feel at ease and prepared,” Barty says. Brief News from Washington Newsday.