With an eye on jobs, Asian markets are mostly up after Wall Street’s record.

Following another record close on Wall Street, most Asian markets climbed on Friday, with traders focusing on the publication of US jobs data later in the day.

Concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant, which impacted on confidence for much of August, gave way to optimism about the recovery prognosis as the region’s broad advances placed it on track to close a good week on a positive note.

Data showing that fewer individuals than expected applied for unemployment benefits in the US last week – the lowest since March 2020 – offered a good lead ahead of non-farm payrolls, which could have a big impact on the Federal Reserve’s efforts to reduce its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the bank would take its time winding down financial support and would be even more cautious in raising interest rates, although he gave no timetable. A positive jobs report, according to observers, would likely prompt the Fed to act sooner rather than later.

Following the statistics, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Wall Street concluded at new highs, and the buying spread to Asia.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, and Manila were all in negative territory, with Hong Kong pulled down by profit-taking following four days of advances. The stock markets in Singapore and Jakarta fell as well.

While there is universal agreement that the global economy will recover from the pandemic when economies reopen – if at varying rates – there is still a sense of trepidation.

“Historically, September has been a difficult month for stocks, especially in the United States, and some investor caution is understandable given elevated valuation multiples and a challenging macro environment,” said Federated Hermes’ Lewis Grant.

“Consumer confidence in the Delta variant continues to erode around the world. Parts shortages and supply chain frictions continue to be a source of concern. While Hurricane Ida exposes our susceptibility in the face of increasingly prevalent extreme weather occurrences, Afghanistan reminds us of how swiftly geopolitical concerns can emerge.”

He predicted that Friday’s data will “return to the ‘bad news is good news’ mentality,” with a worse-than-expected contraction in the US labor market “likely to push markets higher in anticipation of continuing stimulus.”

Analysts said Xi Jinping’s speech announcing plans to open a new stock exchange in Beijing for small and medium-sized businesses showed he still supports the importance of markets in the economy. Brief News from Washington Newsday.