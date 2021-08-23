With an expanded Disney partnership, Target is betting on the shop-in-shop experience.

Target (TGT) has expanded its collaboration with Disney to more than 160 locations, making it the latest retailer to lift the ante on the shop-in-shop experience within its stores.

On Monday, the bullseye retailer revealed the expanded partnership, announcing that it would “triple” the number of Disney outlets in its stores, adding 100 more just in time for the holidays.

Target first stated in August 2019 that roughly 60 Disney shop-in-shop experiences would be available in various stores. The first 40 are scheduled to open in October 2020.

Target also created Disney Target.com, a curated online store that sells Disney’s most popular items.

Target has also added an Ulta store to its beauty aisles, so this isn’t the only shop-in-shop experience available. Ulta outlets opened earlier this month at over 100 Target stores, with about 1,000 square feet of beauty space.

Target has also capitalized on Apple products with a shop-in-shop that offers electronic products and support from the company in its shops, allowing customers to see and feel products before purchasing.

There is also a Levi Strauss & Co. shop-in-shop at the company’s stores.

Retailers, including Target, are embracing the shop-in-shop concept to give customers additional reasons to visit their physical locations as foot traffic declines due to the epidemic.

Kohl’s has begun to include Sephora boutiques into some of its stores, following in the footsteps of JC Penney, and Macy’s just announced the addition of Toys R Us stores to 400 locations.

The Disney shops sell roughly 450 goods, including more than 100 of the greatest Disney-themed merchandised toys and accessories that were previously only available at Disney retail locations. Target has about 1,900 stores in the United States, and the Disney shops sell about 450 things.

Target’s stock was trading at $253.12 at 12:08 p.m. EDT on Monday, down 28 cents or 0.11 percent.