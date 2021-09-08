With an Asian lead, ‘Shang-Chi’ breaks the North American box office record.

According to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations, Disney’s new “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” starring Marvel’s first prominent Asian superhero, achieved a surprisingly strong $75.4 million opening in North America.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the total for Friday through Sunday was a Labor Day weekend record, and the film earned an extra $19.3 million on Monday.

Franchise Entertainment Research’s David A. Gross commented, “This is a tremendous opening on a normally sleepy Labor Day weekend.” “The three-day total is a holiday record-breaker, a nice end to the summer… (marking) a fantastic weekend for the industry.”

Simu Liu, a Canadian actor, stuntman, and former Deloitte accountant, plays Marvel’s newest superhero, a former assassin who lives in the shadow of a wicked father in “Shang-Chi.” Awkwafina, Tony Leung, and Michelle Yeoh are among the cast members.

The picture, which received positive reviews for its choreography and Asian representation, had the second-largest opening of the epidemic year, trailing only Marvel’s “Black Widow,” which grossed $80 million.

“Black Widow” was released on the Disney+ streaming network at the same time, but “Shang-Chi” is exclusively available in cinemas.

To put things in perspective, Universal’s horror flick “Candyman” topped the box office last weekend with just $22 million before dropping to second place this weekend with a three-day take of $10.3 million ($12.5 million for four days). Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays the lead role.

“Free Guy” from 20th Century came in third this weekend with $8.9 million ($11.2 million for four days). Ryan Reynolds plays an everyman bank teller who finds himself trapped inside a massive video game in this sci-fi comedy.

“Jungle Cruise,” a Disney family adventure picture, came in fourth place with $4 million ($5.1 million over four days).

With a total of $4 million ($5.3 million for four days), Paramount Animation’s “PAW Patrol: The Movie” came in fifth. It depicts the narrative of a young kid and the heroic young dogs who assist him in saving their city from an impeachable mayor.

The following people rounded out the top ten:

“Don’t Breathe 2” (three days, $2.3 million; four days, $2.8 million)

“Respect” ($1.2 million; $1.6 million) is a film with a budget of $1.2 million and a budget of $1.6

“The Suicide Squad” ($1.2 million; $1.4 million) is a film with a budget of $1.2 million and a budget of $1.4 million.

“Black Widow” ($780,000; $940,000) is a film based on a true story.

“The Night House” ($520,000; $650,000) is a film with a budget of $520,000 and a budget of $650,000.