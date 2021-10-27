With a quarterly profit of $18.9 billion, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, exceeds expectations.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reported a $18.9 billion profit on Tuesday, beating analysts’ estimates as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived.

Google is still at the hub of online activity, with products like its search engine, ad marketplace, and YouTube video platform giving it global clout.

According to Alphabet, sales of $65.1 billion in the most recent quarter surpassed that of the same quarter previous year by 41%.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, said, “This quarter’s results highlight how our (artificial intelligence) efforts are helping us to produce more beneficial products for consumers and our partners.”

“As the digital transformation and transition to hybrid work continues, our Cloud services are assisting enterprises in collaborating,” he added.

The boost in Alphabet’s earnings comes as the internet giant’s dominance is being scrutinized by regulators.

Regulators and critics are looking into whether Google and other internet behemoths unfairly control markets and stifle competition.

Google was fined about $180 million by South Korea’s antitrust authority in September for abusing its control in the mobile operating system and app marketplaces, the latest in a slew of regulatory actions against internet firms around the world.

Google is also allegedly facing a new antitrust case from US authorities over the Silicon Valley behemoth’s dominance in the online ad business.

The most recent statistics add to a global trend that has seen an increase in individuals utilizing the internet for commerce, work, learning, and enjoyment.

Alphabet announced a nearly tripled quarterly profit in July, thanks to money flowing in from ads on its search engine and YouTube video platform.

The smartphone handset industry is one area where the company has struggled, and in October it released new Pixel 6 handsets, its latest attempt to field a champion.

Apple and South Korean electronics behemoth Samsung dominate smartphone sales, but Google’s new Android-powered Pixel range aims to increase Google’s single-digit market share.

During a presentation, Google described the phones as “totally reinvented,” emphasizing security, speed, style, and smart software capabilities.

According to Canalys, Samsung was the leading smartphone seller with 23 percent of the market, followed by Apple with 15 percent and Chinese business Xiaomi with 14 percent.