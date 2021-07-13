With a new chicken menu item, Popeyes takes on McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A.

Popeyes has introduced a new chicken entrée that takes aim at its competitors.

Beginning July 27, the chicken chain will serve chicken nuggets in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The chicken nuggets are available in-store and for delivery in four to 36-piece orders from Popeyes.

The chicken nuggets are prepared in “poppable chunks” and are seasoned, hand-battered, and coated in buttermilk, following the same method as Popeyes’ Chicken sandwich. The white flesh chicken is marinated for at least 12 hours before being battered.

Popeyes developed the chicken nuggets recipe with the help of a team of classically trained chefs who were inspired by Louisiana’s flavors, dishes, and customs.

In a statement, Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes Americas, said, “Just like our game-changing Chicken Sandwich, our new Chicken Nuggets are unlike anything you may have encountered before.” “With our new Nuggets, we hope to once again demonstrate the wonder of Popeyes chicken to the rest of the world. We believe that customers will wonder how they ever lived without chicken nuggets after tasting these crunchy, juicy delicacies.”

Bayou Buffalo, BoldBQ, Blackened Ranch, Buttermilk Ranch, Wild Honey Mustard, and Sweet Heat are among the Popeyes distinctive sauces included with the chicken nuggets.

Popeyes will compete with Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s, both of which sell their own chicken nuggets. McDonald’s provides a four to 40-piece 100 percent white meat choice, whereas Chick-fil-A has a five to 30-count boneless chicken breast alternative.

For a limited time, Popeyes has also introduced a Blackened Chicken Sandwich at selected locations.