With a little help from Walmart, Home Depot delivers.

Home Depot (HD) has partnered with Walmart to deliver home improvement products to households across the United States.

Home Depot will offer same-day or next-day delivery on a number of products in select regions in the coming weeks, using Walmart’s GoLocal service, with the objective of reaching 90 percent of the US population.

By the end of the year, Home Depot aims to expand its delivery service to several markets across the United States. Home Depot deliveries will begin at select shops in New Mexico, Texas, and Arkansas, according to officials for the two firms.

Tools, fasteners, paint, and other materials that may readily fit in a car are all eligible for delivery. The option for delivery will be activated throughout the online checkout process, according to Home Depot.

Home Depot is the first company to collaborate with Walmart on its GoLocal delivery network, which was introduced in August as a third-party delivery service. According to Walmart, 90 percent of Americans reside within 10 miles of a Walmart store.

At its 2,300 locations, Home Depot also offers in-store pickup of online orders, as well as curbside and locker pickup. It also offers scheduled delivery to households or construction sites.

In fiscal 2020, the home improvement store increased its e-commerce sales by 86 percent over the previous year.

Home Depot’s stock was trading at $329.47 at 9:36 a.m. EST on Wednesday, down $0.01.