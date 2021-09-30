With a $700 million port deal in Sri Lanka, India counters China.

Officials claimed an Indian business signed a $700 million deal to build a vital deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka on Thursday, a move regarded as a response to China’s growing influence in the region.

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) announced that it has reached a deal with India’s Adani Group to construct a new terminal next to a $500 million Chinese-run pier at the huge port in Colombo.

The arrangement, worth more than $700 million, is the largest foreign investment ever in Sri Lanka’s port sector, according to the SLPA.

According to the report, Adani will form a joint venture with John Keells, a local conglomerate, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.

According to John Keells, the corporation will own 34% of the company, with Adani owning a 51 percent controlling position in the Colombo West International Terminal joint venture.

The new container jetty will be 1.4 kilometers long, 20 meters deep, and capable of handling 3.2 million containers per year.

The first phase of the project, which includes a 600-meter terminal, is expected to be completed in two years, according to the business. After 35 years of operation, the terminal will transfer to Sri Lankan ownership.

Plans to allow India into the strategically important Colombo port date back several years, but they were derailed in February when trade unions affiliated with the ruling coalition objected to granting New Delhi a half built terminal within the port.

Later, the government requested Indians to construct a brand-new terminal adjacent to the Colombo International Container Terminal, which is operated by the Chinese (CICT).

Because of its location in the Indian Ocean, between the major hubs of Dubai and Singapore, Colombo’s ports are in high demand.

In 2014, two Chinese submarines docked at the CICT, raising worries in India, which considers Sri Lanka to be in its sphere of influence.

Sri Lanka has refused to allow more Chinese submarines to be stationed there since then.

Sri Lanka permitted China Merchants Port Holdings to take over the southern Hambantota port, which crosses the world’s busiest east-west shipping route, in December 2017 after it was unable to repay a large Chinese loan.

The agreement, which awarded the Chinese firm a 99-year lease, sparked concerns about Beijing’s use of “debt traps” to exercise influence abroad.

India and the US are also concerned that a Chinese presence in Hambantota could offer Beijing a military advantage in the Indian Ocean.