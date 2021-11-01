With a $5.6 billion purchase of Bodyarmor, Coca-Cola becomes its largest acquisition yet.

On Monday, Coca-Cola announced the purchase of sports drink maker Bodyarmor for $5.6 billion, marking the company’s largest acquisition ever.

Coke initially got engaged with Bodyarmor in 2018, when it bought a 15% investment in the company, overtaking late NBA star Kobe Bryant as the company’s second-largest shareholder.

The Bryant estate will earn more than $400 million from the purchase, according to the Wall Street Journal. Coke lauded Bryant’s “vision and belief” for contributing to the Bodyarmor brand’s success and promised to bring it forward under the company’s umbrella in their announcement of the purchase.

“Over the last three years, Bodyarmor has been a great addition to the system lineup, and the company has driven continuous innovation in hydration and health-and-wellness products,” said Alfredo Rivera, president of The Coca-Cola Company’s North America operating unit, in a statement announcing the deal. “Bodyarmor is an exciting addition to The Coca-Cola Company.” Coke dramatically increased its market presence in the sports drink sector by purchasing Bodyarmor. It had been producing Powerade for decades, but the arrival of Bodyarmor in 2011 provided stiff competition, and it eventually surpassed it as the No. 2 sports drink. Bodyarmor’s annual retail sales are more than $1.4 billion, increasing over 50% this year, according to Coke.

Coke says it will use cash on hand to fund the transaction, adding that it is “compatible with an M&A and capital allocation approach that focuses on accelerating growth, expanding capabilities, and driving efficiency.”

Coca-Cola had a terrible year in several aspects last year, as it battled the COVID-19 pandemic, as did many other corporations. Last October, Coke said that its product line would be restructured in order to boost sales despite a slew of pandemic-related issues, including restaurant closures around the world.