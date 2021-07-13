With 24 nominations, ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ lead the Emmy race.

With 24 nominations each, Netflix’s latest season of British royal drama “The Crown” and Disney+’s Star Wars television series “The Mandalorian” topped the Emmy nominations announced Tuesday.

In the drama category, the two shows dominated, while fellow Disney+ series “WandaVision” received the most limited series nominations with 23, and Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” received 20 nominations in its first season.

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” a Hulu dystopian drama, received 21 nominations, while Emmys mainstay “Saturday Night Live” had a record-breaking 306 nominations.

The 73rd Emmy Awards, the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars, will be presented at a live, in-person ceremony in Los Angeles on September 19, which will be televised on CBS.

The presentation, which will be broadcast live to a “restricted audience of nominees and their guests,” will be a welcome return to normalcy. The show was broadcast from an empty auditorium last year, with winners joining in by video call.

The gala, which will be hosted by American actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer, will commemorate the best in television from a one-of-a-kind, pandemic-affected year in which producers hurried to film under strict Covid restrictions.

The Television Academy’s 25,000 voters, like the rest of us, were confined at home for several months, giving them plenty of time to browse through a pared-down selection of series from the comfort of their couches.

In addition to “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian,” Netflix’s buzzy “Bridgerton” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” among others, will compete for best drama.

The monarchy saga “The Crown” has been nominated for best drama series in each of its three prior seasons, but the show – like all other Netflix dramas – has never won.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher are among the show’s main contenders in the drama acting categories.

Season two of “The Mandalorian” received numerous technical nominations in addition to acting nominations.

The only comedy candidate from last year is still in the running, while the limited series field boasts possibly the most competitive and renowned lineup of them.

“WandaVision” will go off against productions like Kate Winslet’s small-town murder mystery “Mare of Easttown” and Barry Jenkins’ enslavement drama “The Underground Railroad.”