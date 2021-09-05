Winemakers in California are taking matters into their own hands to fight wildfires.

Winemakers in California’s Napa Valley are buying their own water tanks, fire vehicles, and helicopters to protect their land and expensive vintages from wildfires.

Large swaths of the western United States have been left parched and vulnerable to wildfires as a result of a catastrophic drought brought on by man-made global warming.

This includes the world-famous vineyards that dot central California and produce billions of dollars worth of wine each year.

And, with flames spreading at an alarming rate — 2021 is shaping up to be the most destructive year on record – firefighting resources are becoming increasingly taxed.

Randy Dunn, who built his 200-acre (80-hectare) winery in 1979, said of the state’s firemen, “I know that CalFire cannot be everywhere at the same time and that has demonstrated continuously, not only here but throughout the rest of California.”

“So I believe that if you have some protection and remain here, you have a chance. If you leave, I believe your chances are dwindling.”

Dunn already had a vintage 1946 fire engine, which was ancient but still serviceable, and he recently purchased a newer one.

The siren isn’t working, but the hoses are alright, though they haven’t been battle tested yet — it’s more of a toy he’s been playing with his grandchildren with.

He is convinced, though, that if a fire breaks out on his property, he will be able to use it.

Its purchase was inspired by a close call last year, when the Glass Fire burnt over 67,000 acres of prime wine-growing land in Napa and Sonoma counties.

He pointed to the west, where dried-out pines cling to the dusty dirt, and said, “It was about a mile from here.”

Wildfires are a natural component of the forest cycle, destroying old vegetation while promoting new development.

However, as the world heats and weather patterns shift, their reach, intensity, and regularity are growing across the region.

Every fire season raises new concerns about how much will burn this year and how far the embers will be carried by the wind.

Dunn and other winemakers understand the importance of working hard to safeguard their land.

He’s spent thousands of dollars clearing brush and trees from the property’s perimeter.

However, the expense pales in comparison to the insurance premium, which has increased by more than fivefold to $550,000 this year.

For Randy Dunn’s son, Mike Dunn, land management is critical in the effort to save the vines.

The addition of the second fire vehicle brings a sense of calm. Brief News from Washington Newsday.