Wine and Oreos? Barefoot introduces a wine that goes well with thin Oreos.

Most people wouldn’t think of pairing wine with Oreo Thins, but California-based Barefoot Wine will release a wine on Thursday that is said to go well with them.

“Medley of blackberry and dark cherry smells as they transition into the subtle layers of chocolate, cookies & crème flavors,” Barefoot says of the new wine.

Each delivery costs $25 and comes with two bottles of wine and a package of Oreo Thins biscuits.

“Everyone understands that red wine and chocolate go together,” Sydney Kranzmann, Oreo Thins brand manager, told USA Today in a statement about the announcement.

We created Barefoot x @OREO THINS Red Blend with our new BFFs, a limited edition wine that will send your taste buds into fits of chocolate-y joy. 12.9.21 is the last day to get yours! To sign up for email reminders, go here: https://t.co/kHG5jVIWkV pic.twitter.com/BC0wOfKwAu

Oreos are known for continually releasing new, often controversial flavors, such as the apple cider doughnut and salted caramel brownie tastes debuted in August, according to People.

To commemorate the Japanese brand’s 25th anniversary, Mondelez International released a special edition, Pokemon Oreo, in September, with 16 different Pokemons tied to the chocolate cookie brand. They sold for hundreds of dollars, even $100,000, on eBay.