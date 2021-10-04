William Shatner of Star Trek will fly to space, according to Blue Origin.

Blue Origin announced on Monday that William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series, will fly to space on the company’s crewed rocket on October 12th, making him the oldest astronaut in history.

“I’ve been hearing about space for quite some time. I’m taking advantage of the opportunity to witness it firsthand. In a statement released by Jeff Bezos’ space enterprise, the 90-year-old actor added, “What a miracle.”

The science fiction television show began airing in 1966 and lasted only three seasons, but it had a major impact on popular culture, spawning multiple movies and spin-off shows.

It was renowned for its creator Gene Rodenberry’s utopian vision of a world in which mankind had put aside its differences and joined forces with other peaceful space-faring civilizations.

In his role as Kirk, Shatner led the USS Enterprise on a five-year journey to “visit strange new worlds, seek out new life and new civilizations, and boldly go where no man has gone before.”

His actual trip to space will take only around 10 minutes, with the crew flying barely beyond the Karman Line, 60 miles (100 kilometers) above the Earth.

Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations, has been identified as the surviving passenger.

On the suborbital journey, they will be joined by Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, a co-founder of clinical research platform Medidata Solutions.

The report comes as Bezos’ firm is beset by allegations of a “toxic” workplace culture rife with sexual harassment.

The charges were detailed in a lengthy blog post signed by Alexandra Abrams, Blue Origin’s former head of employee communications, last week, and were flatly denied by the corporation.

According to the article, it also represented the opinions of 20 other workers and ex-workers from various divisions who requested anonymity.

Abrams and her co-authors also claimed that the firm had a habit of prioritizing quick rocket development before safety, and that some of them would not feel safe in the New Shepard rocket.

On July 20, Bezos, the world’s richest man, his brother Mark, aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and paying client Oliver Daemen took the first crewed flight of Blue Origin.