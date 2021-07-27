Will the Tunisian crisis put an end to the Arab Spring’s democratic success?

Tunisia, the birthplace of the Arab Spring revolts in 2011 and long seen as the region’s only democratic success story, has been thrown into chaos, with more unrest looming.

On Sunday, President Kais Saied fired the prime minister, suspended the elected parliament for 30 days, and threatened armed opposition with “a rain of bullets.”

The power grab drew widespread outrage and accusations of a “coup d’etat” from the dominant political party.

The US State Department urged, “Tunisia must not squander its democratic advantages.”

Here are some crucial issues regarding the political crisis in the 12 million-strong North African country, which is economically battered and plagued by a pandemic.

Since the 2011 popular movement that deposed ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, the small Mediterranean country has had nine governments.

Its hard transition has been hampered by an economic downturn exacerbated by the Covid epidemic, which has seen mortality rise to one of the world’s highest official per-capita rates in recent weeks.

The massively indebted country has been struck hard by a drop in tourism and is requesting bailout from the International Monetary Fund for the fourth time in ten years.

Saied, a jurist elected in 2019 with no prior governing experience, has been at odds with parliament’s biggest party, the moderate Islamist Ennahdha, for the past six months.

People vented their outrage over the government of Ennahdha-backed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi’s weak Covid response in the streets on Sunday.

Many Tunisians were outraged when they saw images of Mechichi gathering his ministers in a luxury seaside resort, defying Covid limits, while health personnel tried to save lives.

The president, who also controls the army, announced that the premier had been fired, eliciting cheers from tens of thousands of supporters but also accusations of a power grab by his opponents.

Outside the army-barricaded parliament, street fights erupted on Monday. On the same day, Tunisian police closed down the Al Jazeera TV bureau, and Saied fired the defense and justice ministers.

The events were described by Ennahdha as a “coup against Tunisian democracy and the constitution.”

While expressing concern, Western and regional powers have largely avoided using that word, with an EU spokeswoman encouraging “all Tunisian actors to respect the constitution, its institutions, and the rule of law.”

Saied claimed he acted in accordance with Article 80 of the country's 2014 constitution, which empowers the president to take unspecified extraordinary measures.