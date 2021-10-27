Will the shooting of Baldwin result in criminal charges or lawsuits?

As the sequence of events that led to actor Alec Baldwin fatally shooting a cinematographer becomes apparent, the question of who, if anybody, will be held accountable for Halyna Hutchins’ death remains unanswered.

Although no arrests have been made, authorities have not ruled out the possibility of criminal charges being brought against individuals involved in the tragedy that occurred last Thursday on the set of the low-budget Western film “Rust” in New Mexico.

Legal experts told AFP that prosecutors might charge Baldwin in one of two ways: as the actor who fired the gun during a practice or as the film’s producer.

While many details surrounding the shooting are still unknown, everyone agreed that Baldwin is unlikely to face criminal charges for firing the weapon.

Assistant director Dave Halls gave the gun to Baldwin and proclaimed that the weapon was safe, using the industry jargon “cold gun.”

“He appears to have legitimately assumed this was not a loaded weapon,” said Gregory Keating, a law professor at the University of Southern California.

Proof of reckless conduct would be required for involuntary manslaughter.

“Alec Baldwin does not appear to have a lot of liability… the more you get away from the person in command of the gun, the less likely it is,” criminal defense attorney Richard Kaplan of Kaplan Marino told AFP.

Baldwin has stated that he is “totally working with the police inquiry into how this tragedy occurred” in a statement.

Meanwhile, Baldwin is one of 12 credited producers and executive producers of “Rust.”

In Hollywood, a title like this might refer to anyone from the person in charge on set to someone who helped raise funds early on in a film’s production.

It’s unclear who among those dozen was making on-the-ground decisions about crew hiring and enforcing safety rules, or what role Baldwin played in those choices.

AFP has reached out to the production business for comment, but it has yet to answer.

“I personally believe [Baldwin] would be too far away,” Kaplan remarked.

“Really because you’re an A-list actor and you receive a producer’s credit doesn’t mean you have line producer obligations… it’s really just for economic reasons.”

“As a producer, he just appears like a passive investor,” Keating said.

Separate from the criminal probe, the experts believe Hutchins’ family and director Joel Souza, who was also hurt in the incident, would likely file a lawsuit.

Lawsuits are likely to be filed against the film’s production firm, as well as Baldwin and the other producers. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.