Will Supply Keep Up With Demand in the NFT Craze?

People who haven’t heard about non-fungible tokens have either been living under a rock or haven’t been paying attention to mainstream and social media. Since Beeple’s record-breaking $69 million in NFT sales, the media has been awash in NFT headlines. Yes, a piece of pixelated art that can’t be seen or touched was purchased.

Now that the NFT fad is gaining more traction than its detractors predicted, you’d expect it to win over both admirers and detractors. And one question that both detractors and supporters in the crypto world are asking is whether supply will be able to keep up with demand during this wild growth.

The market for digital collectibles reached new highs in average prices and trade volumes in early August of 2021. On the first day of August, OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT platform, set a new high trading volume of about $50 million.

However, as prices and trading volumes continue to rise, there are legitimate worries and discussion points about the ever-increasing demand for NFTs among the crypto-rich. This is especially important given that most legitimate NFT marketplaces have entry restrictions. It’s easy to forget that the average price of NFTs dropped by 70% a few months ago.

It had dropped from a high of $4,000 in February to $1,400 in April. This is only one example of how supply and demand volatility can destabilize the NFT market. Experts in the industry predicted the drop, particularly following the inflationary excitement surrounding non-fungible tokens, which peaked in March with Beeple’s flagship sale.

The idea of spending thousands or tens of millions of dollars for an intangible item is insane to most people outside the crypto-verse. NFTs, on the other hand, are more than the digital images and artworks, music, and animations that they come in.

The trend is quickly becoming the equivalent of purchasing original artwork rather than a reproduction as a new and exciting digital invention. In the conventional art world, no one likes replication, and it’s always different from the original thing.

For example, while a reproduction of the Monalisa may appear to be drawn by Leonardo da Vinci himself, art traders can spot the variations in seconds. So, just as single editions of these rare digital can only be owned by one person, the Monalisa can only be owned by one person.