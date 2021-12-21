Will Ferrell’s Net Worth: The Actor Was Turned Down for a $29 Million Part in the ‘Elf’ Sequel.

Will Ferell, an American actor, turned down a lucrative contract to star in a sequel to the well-known 2003 Christmas picture “Elf.”

Despite being promised $29 million, the actor turned down the opportunity to reprise his role as Buddy the Elf because he disliked the film’s premise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At the global box office, the first film grossed more than $220 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ferrell has a net worth of $160 million as of 2021.

At the height of his career in the early to late 2000s, he was one of the highest-paid actors, earning over $20 million for a single picture.

“Kicking & Screaming,” “Bewitched,” “Talladega Nights,” “Semi-Pro,” and “Land of the Lost” were among the films that paid him well.

According to the article, the actor still earns a lot of money from movies, but his recent earnings are a mix of a lower basic income and backend profit participation points.

Ferell joined the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 1995 and remained there for seven years. With a $17,500 per episode or $367,500 per season salary in 2001, he became the highest-paid SNL cast member.

Ferrell continues to get prominent roles in films like “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” and “Starsky and Hutch” after starring in “Elf” in 2003.

“Step Brothers,” released in 2008, was another big office hit. The picture grossed a total of $128 million worldwide.

In the years that followed, his picture achievements continued. In 2006, he starred in “Stranger Than Fiction” and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” which grossed $47 million and was his highest-grossing opening to date.

In 2009, his career took a turn for the worst when his film “Land of the Lost” was a commercial and critical flop, grossing only roughly $19 million in its opening weekend.

In the 2010s, the actor continued to make films, but they were primarily sequels of previous blockbusters.

Ferrell served as a voice actor for various animated films and TV shows, including “Curious George” and “Family Guy,” in addition to his acting career.

In addition to acting, the actor has produced a number of television shows, including “Eastbound & Down” and “Succession.”

Ferrell is a part-owner of the soccer team Los Angeles FC.

Since 2007, he has resided in a $9.9 million house in Los Angeles. In today’s market, the property he acquired from Ellen DeGeneres is worth $20 million.