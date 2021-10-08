Wilder, rage Prepare for the Final Battle of the Trilogy.

On Saturday, Tyson Fury defends his WBC heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder in the third — and perhaps final — edition of their contentious three-year ring feud.

When Fury and Wilder crawl through the ropes at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, a long build-up marked by furious legal fighting, a Covid-19 outbreak, and profanity-laced claims of cheating comes to a head.

If Wednesday’s tense final press conference is any indication, the undefeated Fury, the self-styled “Gypsy King” from Britain, and Wilder, the hard-hitting “Bronze Bomber” from Alabama, are in for another thrilling fight.

In their first fight in Los Angeles in 2018, the two heavyweights fought to a grueling draw, with Fury surviving a stunning 12th round knockdown after outboxing Wilder for much of the fight.

Fury dethroned Wilder in February of last year, delivering a one-sided beating en route to a seventh-round knockout that put an end to Wilder’s five-year reign as WBC champion.

Since that fight 20 months ago, neither man has fought, and Fury was forced to abandon plans for a lucrative rematch with former WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua after an independent arbitrator determined in May that Wilder was entitled to a third fight.

The bout was postponed from July to October due to an epidemic of Covid-19 in Fury’s camp, which afflicted the British champion and numerous members of his entourage.

Meanwhile, Wilder argues that his loss to Fury last time was an outlier, claiming a variety of bizarre and unverified reasons for the defeat, including glove tampering and having his water spiked by his former trainer.

When the two men joined a platform at a press conference on Wednesday, Fury pounced on Wilder’s statements (42-1-1, 41 knockouts).

Fury added of Wilder’s cheating charges, “He knows what he’s saying is falsehoods.” “And he knows he’s lost deep down in his spirit. He lost the first time, the second time, and he’ll lose the third time as well.” Since his loss to Fury last year, Wilder has swapped his trainer, terminating Mark Breland, whom he had accused of throwing in the towel too soon, and replacing him with Malik Scott, a 40-year-old former heavyweight who lost to Wilder in the first round during his own career.

Scott claims to have focused on bolstering Wilder’s offensive repertoire, namely adding weaponry to his devastating right hand. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.