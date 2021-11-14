Wilbur Smith, a swashbuckling adventure novelist, has died at the age of 88.

Wilbur Smith, a Zambian-born bestselling adventure author, died at his home in South Africa following a decades-long career in writing, according to his office. He was 88 years old when he died.

Smith became a household name with 49 books under his belt, his swashbuckling adventure stories transporting readers to tropical islands, African jungles, Ancient Egypt, and World War II.

“Global bestselling author Wilbur Smith passed away unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home after a morning of reading and writing with his wife Niso by his side,” according to a statement posted on the Wilbur Smith Books website and by his publishers Bonnier Boo on Saturday.