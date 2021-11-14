Wilbur Smith, a legendary novelist, has died at the age of 88.

Wilbur Smith, an internationally famous author, died on Saturday at his home in South Africa after a lengthy career as a writer, according to his office. He was 88 years old when he died.

Smith became a household name with 49 books under his belt, his swashbuckling adventure stories transporting readers to tropical islands, African jungles, Ancient Egypt, and World War II.

“Global bestselling author Wilbur Smith died unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home after a morning of reading and writing with his wife Niso by his side,” according to a statement released by his publishers Bonnier Books UK and Wilbur Smith Books.

“The undeniable