WikiLeaks’ Controversial Founder Julian Assange

The legal battles against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange are now in their second decade, and the schisms between his fans and detractors are as wide as they’ve ever been.

For some, the 50-year-old Australian national is a courageous advocate for journalistic freedom. Others claimed he was careless with classified material, putting sources at risk.

Assange is the founder of Wikileaks, a website that has exposed government secrets all around the world, including the infamous leak of US military and diplomatic data connected to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He has spent the better part of a decade in detention or locked up in Ecuador’s London embassy, attempting to evade extradition — first to Sweden to face rape claims, then to the United States.

Assange, who was born in the Queensland town of Townsville in 1971, has portrayed a peripatetic youth, claiming to have visited 37 schools before settling in Melbourne.

He discovered a talent for computer hacking as a teenager, which drew the attention of Australian authorities.

He acknowledged to most of the charges leveled against him and paid a fee as a result.

With a handful of like-minded campaigners and IT experts, Assange founded WikiLeaks in 2006.

In an interview with AFP in August 2010, Assange said, “We are building a new benchmark for a free press.”

His current legal saga began in 2010, shortly after he revealed discoveries from confidential documents about US military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as rape charges in Sweden, both of which he has categorically rejected.

He was in the United Kingdom when Sweden requested his extradition, which he was able to avoid by granting him political refuge and allowing him to live at Ecuador’s London embassy.

For seven years, Assange lived in a cramped embassy apartment, running on a treadmill and using a sun lamp to compensate for the absence of natural light in a setting he likened to living on a space station.

His long stay in the mission came to an end in April 2019, when a new government in Quito handed him over to British police. He was arrested and imprisoned for violating his bail conditions.

Despite a “credible” narrative from the accused victim, Swedish prosecutors abandoned the rape case in 2019, claiming that there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

However, as Assange had feared, it was later revealed that he was being charged with violating the US Espionage Act in relation to the 2010 revelations.

His supporters, including Ai Weiwei, a Chinese dissident artist, and Vivienne Westwood, a fashion designer, think the charges are politically motivated.

