Wickes Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Lower Prices

Home improvement retailer Wickes has posted solid sales growth for 2025, benefitting from a decrease in prices that encouraged more shoppers to visit its stores. The company, part of the FTSE 250, announced a 6.3% revenue increase in the second half of 2025, totaling £788 million. The strong performance was bolstered by a 5.3% rise in like-for-like sales.

Growth Driven by Value Proposition

Wickes, which operates 230 stores, attributes its success to a “mildly deflationary pricing environment,” which helped attract customers looking for value. The retailer’s focus on offering competitive pricing allowed it to increase market share, even as it faced intense competition from rivals. As a result, total revenues for 2025 climbed to £1.64 billion, up 5.9% year-on-year.

Chief Executive David Wood expressed satisfaction with the results, highlighting that growth was driven by higher sales volumes rather than just price increases. “Pleasingly, growth has been volume-driven across the business, with customers turning to Wickes for value, convenience, and speed,” he said. The company also reported a 6.9% increase in its design and installation segment, which benefitted from heightened demand for new kitchens and bathrooms.

Wickes is on track to meet its financial targets for the year, bolstered by the performance of its retail business and the ongoing momentum in its design and installation services. Shares in the company rose by 3.7% on Thursday following the announcement.

Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about the future, as it continues to invest in key growth areas and aims to support even more customers with their home improvement projects in the coming year.