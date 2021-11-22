Why Will Target Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day?

Walmart and Target both closed their stores on Thanksgiving Day during the epidemic, citing their COVID-19 rules, but both businesses will now continue the practice into the 2021 holiday season.

Both establishments had already declared that they would be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Target has now declared that its choice is permanent.

According to CNBC, Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote to staff, “What started as a temporary measure prompted by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that honors our capacity to deliver on our guests’ holiday desires both within and well beyond store hours.”

Walmart, on the other hand, will be closed for the holiday, but has not stated what its intentions are for the future.

“Our workers have been nothing short of courageous in their efforts to serve our clients and communities throughout the pandemic…

“One way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our colleagues for their devotion and hard work this year is by closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day,” Dacona Smith, the Executive Vice President and COO of Walmart U.S., wrote in a corporate blog post in June.

Both corporations used to keep their stores open on Thanksgiving Day in order to beat the Black Friday rush and compete with online merchants like Amazon, but this strategy didn’t work. Instead, businesses are promoting online sales in order to protect themselves, their employees, and their customers.

Target has stated that on Thanksgiving Day, distribution and call centers will be staffed to a minimum. On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Black Friday, both shops will be open, with Walmart opening at 5 a.m. local time and most Target locations opening at 7 a.m. local time.