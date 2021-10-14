Why Will Ford’s Mustang Have Less Horsepower And Torque In 2022?

Owners of the 2022 Ford (F) Mustang will notice that the muscle car has somewhat less horsepower and torque than prior generations, and this is owing to upcoming tighter emissions rules.

According to Ford Authority, the 5.0 L V8 Coyote engine-powered Mustang GT and Mustang Mach 1 will lose 10 horsepower in comparison to the 2021 vehicles, regardless of transmission.

According to Fox News, the dealer ordering system suggested a reduction in power from 460 horsepower to 450 horsepower in the GT and 480 horsepower to 470 horsepower in the Mach 1.

According to Car And Driver, torque ratings in both car models will drop 10 pounds-per-foot to 410 pounds-per-foot.

Ford confirmed the power reduction in a statement to Fox News, saying, "To meet more stringent LEV III regulatory emissions requirements, horsepower and torque for 2022 model year Mustangs with the 5.0 L V8 engine have been reduced by 10 horsepower and 10 pounds-per-feet

Ford, on the other hand, will not make any changes to the Mustang Shelby GT500, which is powered by a 5.2-liter V8 engine that produces 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque.

According to Car and Driver, Ford is scheduled to start taking orders for the 2022 Mustang later this year, with cars arriving at the start of next year.

