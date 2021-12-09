Why The Met Will No Longer Carry The Sackler Name

Sackler-named exhibition rooms at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York will no longer be called by that name, the museum stated on Thursday.

“We feel this is in the best interests of the Museum and the essential function that it serves… we are handing the torch to anyone who may desire to step up to help the Museum,” the Sackler family descendants said in a statement.

The Sacklers, according to Dan Weiss, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, “have been among our most generous patrons.”

The removal of the name Sackler from Met spaces, including a wing that houses the famed Temple of Dendur, comes as the Sackler name has been linked to the opioid crisis, but neither the Met nor the Sacklers have explicitly said this.

Several organizations, notably comedian John Oliver, have advocated for the Sacklers’ name to be removed from the Met. Purdue Pharma, which is owned by the Sackler family, is frequently blamed for the continuing opioid crisis, as are other opioid manufacturers. Purdue Pharma, situated in Connecticut, developed medications like OxyContin.

Opioid addiction frequently leads to the use of more harmful, illegal narcotics such as heroin and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid found in a variety of illicit substances. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled the problem an epidemic, claiming that 136 people die every day in the United States as a result of an opioid overdose, including both prescribed and illicit substances.

Since 1999, there have been 760,000 drug overdose deaths, including opioid-related deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Prescription pain medicines were misused by 9.7 million people in 2019, and heroin was taken by 745,000 persons.